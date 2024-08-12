Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.