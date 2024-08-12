Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Asana were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 26.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $25,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

