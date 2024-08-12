Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 341,559 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 341,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 222,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $995.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

