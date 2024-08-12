Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at HSBC

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $253.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $221.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.68. Progressive has a 52-week low of $124.06 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.