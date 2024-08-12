ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.10. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ProPhase Labs to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.