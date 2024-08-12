Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 163,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXN opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

