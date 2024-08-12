Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

TARA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.81. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.37. Sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protara Therapeutics

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 248,588 shares of company stock valued at $671,847 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

