Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,855,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

