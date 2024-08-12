PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

