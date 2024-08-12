PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
