PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
