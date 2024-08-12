Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Issued By William Blair

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 948.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,455,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,973 shares of company stock worth $6,201,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

