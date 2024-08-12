Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.48.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.11 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The company has a market cap of C$593.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.