Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Cut by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Raymond James has a “Outperformer” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $129.56 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.