Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $31.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2027 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $890.25 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $948.15 and a 200-day moving average of $902.56.

Deckers Outdoor shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 152,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.