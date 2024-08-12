Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 138,579 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.