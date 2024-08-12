Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Lowered by Analyst

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.07. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.96 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at C$2.39 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.85.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

