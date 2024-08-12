Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Issued By Roth Capital

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Contango Ore in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Contango Ore’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Contango Ore’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Contango Ore stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Contango Ore has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTGO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Contango Ore by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Contango Ore by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

