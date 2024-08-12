Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.05 on Monday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 429,677 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 216,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

