Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Issued By William Blair

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SunOpta stock opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$952.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.17. SunOpta has a 12 month low of C$3.82 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.09.

SunOpta ( TSE:SOY Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$233.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.61 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

