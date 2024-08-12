Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Reduced by B. Riley

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

