Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $5.90 on Monday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 6.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,279,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

