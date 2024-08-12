Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Reduced by Zacks Research

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $18.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RS. Bank of America lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

RS stock opened at $282.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.55. Reliance has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

