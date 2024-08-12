Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

QGEN opened at $45.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Qiagen by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 189,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

