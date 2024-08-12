QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,743 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $195,129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after buying an additional 686,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $77.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,796,239 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

