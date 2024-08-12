QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 461 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $9,839,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,814 shares in the company, valued at $143,103,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $9,839,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,814 shares in the company, valued at $143,103,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $7,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497,500 shares in the company, valued at $299,949,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,441,056 shares of company stock worth $299,287,018. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:CVNA opened at $135.92 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $154.00. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.