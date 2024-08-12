QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $365.00 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $371.99. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

