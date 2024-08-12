QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 282.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,701.48 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,753.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,747.78.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

