QuickLogic (QUIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUIK opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

About QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.