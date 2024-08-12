Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Up 7,350.0% in July

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 7,350.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

RADLY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

