Ramaco Resources’ (METC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of METC stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

