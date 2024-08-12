Raymond James Boosts ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $158.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.33.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $153.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $1,630,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

