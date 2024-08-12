Raymond James Comments on Computer Modelling Group Ltd.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.45.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$12.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

