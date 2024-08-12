Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.89.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $4,086,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 50,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,238,000 after buying an additional 113,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,919,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,827,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

