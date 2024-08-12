RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $98.00 at Raymond James

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.43.

RB Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,152.4% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RB Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

