RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at Stephens

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

RE/MAX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.36. 12,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,813. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 46,629 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $194,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,124,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,836,737.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 100,309 shares of company stock valued at $824,351. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

RE/MAX Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 19,729.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

