Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.