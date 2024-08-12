Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $7.75

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

RC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 530,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 35.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

