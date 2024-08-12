Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,734 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $60.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.