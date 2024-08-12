Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Astera Labs (ALAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB):
- 8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Astera Labs Price Performance
Astera Labs stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Novavax Plunges on Earnings Miss: Falling Knife or Buying Opp?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Set It and Forget It: Top ETFs to Buy and Hold Like Buffett
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: 4 Reasons to Buy After the Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.