Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Astera Labs (ALAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB):

8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at $443,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

