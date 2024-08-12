Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,573.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,243,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,682 shares of company stock worth $1,945,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.