Reddit’s (RDDT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Reddit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.56.

Get Reddit alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $390,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.