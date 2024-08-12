Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDW. Longbow Research raised their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Redwire Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

RDW stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Redwire has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $176,669.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,708,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,530,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

