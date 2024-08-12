Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDW. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Redwire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of RDW stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $431,782.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,018,155 shares in the company, valued at $275,178,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 17.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Redwire by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

