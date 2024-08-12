Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 12.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $4,398,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 59.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Down 0.3 %

Relx stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $47.42.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

