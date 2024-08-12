Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Keyera Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.64.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$39.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$30.08 and a 12-month high of C$39.39.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

