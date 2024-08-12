Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Propel Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Propel in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Propel Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:PRL opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Propel has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Propel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Propel’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

