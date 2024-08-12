Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bsr Reit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Bsr Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.