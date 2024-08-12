Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $18.77 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

