Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Genuity Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

